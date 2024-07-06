News World Berlin police stop Turkish fan march due to grey wolf salute

The Turkish fan march before the Euro 2024 quarter-final against the Netherlands on Saturday in Berlin has been stopped by police due to several supporters displaying the grey wolf salute.

Berlin police have stopped a Turkish fan march before the Euro 2024 quarter-final against the Netherlands on Saturday because many supporters gave the grey wolf salute.



A fan march is "not a platform for political messages," the police announced on X.



In an apparently unrelated move, the two official Berlin fan zones at the Brandenburg Gate and Reichstag were temporarily closed and evacuated "due to approaching storms and squalls," according to organizers.



Turks are angry after defender Merih Demiral was banned for two games by tournament organizer UEFA for giving the wolf salute after his second goal in the 2-1 last-16 win over Austria.





























