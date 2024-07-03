UN rights chief says far-right gains in Europe 'alarm bell to ring'

The UN human rights chief on Wednesday warned that the rising far-right in Europe should ring an alarm bell.

"I am always worried when I hear narratives that denigrate the other, dehumanize the other, that make scapegoats of migrants and refugees, and asylum seekers of minority groups," Volker Turk said in Geneva in response to Anadolu's question for an evaluation of the situation after far-right gains in European Parliament and France elections.

"We need to be very vigilant, because especially history tells us, in particular in Europe, that the vilification of the other, that the denigration of the other is a harbinger for what's to come," he said. "And yes, it's an alarm bell that we need to ring."









