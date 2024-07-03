Putin praises 'steady development' of ties between Russia, Türkiye

Russia's relations with Türkiye are developing steadily, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday as he met his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the sidelines of the July 3-4 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Kazakhstan's capital Astana.

"Despite the current global challenges, relations between Russia and Türkiye are developing steadily. Although we have observed a slight decline in trade turnover over the past few months, it remains at a relatively high level of $55 billion," Putin said.

He stressed that major joint projects are progressing on schedule and according to plan.

Putin also highlighted his frequent interactions with his Turkish counterpart. "I am very glad to see you, Mr. president. We are in regular contact, exchanging views on the situation between our countries, the region, and the world as a whole. However, it's been a long time since we've met in person, and I'm very pleased to see you today."

Responding to Erdoğan reiterating his standing invitation to again visit Türkiye, Putin said: "I will definitely come."

A number of Putin's planned visits were postponed in recent months by factors such as elections being held in both countries earlier this year.

The Russian president said last year a record number of Russian tourists visited Türkiye, some 6.3 million.

"I would like to thank you for the conditions that are being created in Türkiye for citizens of the Russian Federation," he said.

New projects are also being planned, Putin said, praising the opportunity to summarize the work over the past year, and outline the prospects at a personal meeting.

"We continue to actively work on a number of important areas of international policy, and we are in constant contact with you. And our ministries and departments constantly exchange information, coordinate positions in key areas. We work on the platforms of international organizations and within the framework of international associations. We are glad to see and meet you at one of them-on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," he said.

The SCO was founded in 2001 with Russia, China and Central Asian powers, and later included India, Iran and Pakistan. Türkiye has a dialogue partner status in the organization.





















