Officials resign from Biden administration: "Our complicity in Gaza is made certain”

Twelve former officials who resigned from the Biden administration due to policies related to Israel's attack on Gaza stated that the government's actions endanger U.S. national security and make the U.S. complicit in the killing of the Palestinian people.

In a joint statement, they said these policies further destabilize the region and "burden America."

One of the twelve resigned from their position at the U.S. Department of the Interior on Tuesday.



The U.S. State Department previously denied these allegations, highlighting its criticism of civilian casualties in Gaza and its efforts to increase humanitarian aid.



The joint statement by the former officials said, "America's diplomatic support and continuous flow of arms to Israel ensure our undeniable complicity in the killing and starving of the besieged Palestinian people in Gaza."



This is not the first statement from former officials, but it coincides with the recent resignation of Maryam Hassanein, a special assistant at the U.S. Department of the Interior, who also signed the statement.



The U.S. government is clinging to a "failed policy"



The former officials accuse the U.S. government of adhering to a "failed policy" that is not only devastating for the Palestinian people but also endangers Israelis, restricts freedom of expression, and undermines the credibility of the U.S.'s commitment to a rules-based international order.



The joint statement noted that the ongoing arms shipments to Israel despite its actions in Gaza further destabilize the Middle East and "burden America."



Among the signatories is Josh Paul, who oversaw congressional relations regarding arms transfers and resigned in October.

The statement was also signed by a former White House official, two former Air Force personnel, and a former army officer who served at the Defense Intelligence Agency.











