Turkish President Erdoğan receives Saudi defense chief Khalid bin Salman Al Saud in capital Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received on Tuesday Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler also took part in the closed-door meeting.

No further information was immediately available.

Relations between the two countries have improved in recent years, with Erdoğan visiting Saudi Arabia in July after his re-election as president in June 2023. He also visited Saudi Arabia in November the same year to attend a joint summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League, which discussed the war in Gaza.