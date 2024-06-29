Joe Biden urged to withdraw from presidential race due to health concerns

The New York Times editorial board has called on President Joe Biden to withdraw from the upcoming presidential race, citing concerns over his health following his performance in Biden-Trump's 1st US presidential debate.

In an editorial titled "To Serve His Country, President Biden Should Leave the Race," the board argued that Biden failed to reassure the American public of his ability to meet the demands of another term.

"Voters, however, cannot be expected to ignore what was instead plain to see: Mr. Biden is not the man he was four years ago," the article said.

The editorial noted Biden's struggle during the debate to articulate his plans for a second term and to counter the provocations from his Republican opponent, Donald Trump.

The piece emphasized the need for more compelling Democratic leaders who could present a stronger alternative to Trump, urging Biden to announce he will not seek re-election.

Despite calling for Biden to step down, the board expressed its intention to support him if the race ultimately narrows down to Biden and Trump in November.

- Biden-Trump's 1st US presidential debate sparks criticism

In the lead-up to the Nov. 5, 2024, presidential election, Biden and Trump faced off in their first live debate on CNN on Thursday. Biden's performance failed to alleviate concerns regarding his age and fitness for a second term, drawing heavy criticism in the aftermath.

Amid growing calls for Biden to withdraw, Republican representative Chip Roy filed a resolution calling on Vice President Kamala Harris to convene the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and exercise powers as acting president.

Roy's resolution said Biden "has repeatedly and publicly demonstrated an inability to discharge the powers and duties of the presidency, including, among others, the powers and duties of the Commander-in-Chief."

According to the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet may vote to declare a president "unable to discharge the powers and the duties of his office" and give the vice president the duties of acting president.