Ukrainian PM: Allies pledge $60 bln of annual military support for next four years

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday that military pledges outlined in 20 security agreements Kyiv has signed with its partners total $60 billion annually for the next four years.

"According to these agreements, in the next four years, our partners plan to provide Ukraine with total military support worth $60 billion annually," Denys Shmyhal said during a governmental meeting.

Ukraine is battling a full-scale Russian invasion launched in February 2022.