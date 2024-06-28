I DONT DEBATE AS WELL AS I USED TO, BIDEN SAYS, BUT VOWS TO WIN VOTE

 Contact Us
'I don't debate as well as I used to,' Biden says, but vows to win vote

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he intends to win the presidntial election in November, a day after a wobbly performance in his debate against Donald Trump. "I intend to win this election," Biden said at a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Published June 28,2024
A defiant US President Joe Biden made clear Friday that he has every intention of staying in the White House race, despite a disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump which triggered panic among Democrats.

"I don't walk as easy as I used to, I don't speak as smoothly as I used to, I don't debate as well as I used to, but I know what I do know -- I know how to tell the truth," Biden told a rally packed with roaring supporters in North Carolina.

He added: "I know right from wrong. I know how to do this job. I know how to get things done. I know, like millions of Americans know, when you get knocked down, you get back up."