I DONT DEBATE AS WELL AS I USED TO, BIDEN SAYS, BUT VOWS TO WIN VOTE

'I don't debate as well as I used to,' Biden says, but vows to win vote

A defiant US President Joe Biden made clear Friday that he has every intention of staying in the White House race, despite a disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump which triggered panic among Democrats.

"I don't walk as easy as I used to, I don't speak as smoothly as I used to, I don't debate as well as I used to, but I know what I do know -- I know how to tell the truth," Biden told a rally packed with roaring supporters in North Carolina.

He added: "I know right from wrong. I know how to do this job. I know how to get things done. I know, like millions of Americans know, when you get knocked down, you get back up."







