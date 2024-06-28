Hundreds of Israeli armored vehicles in Gaza damaged since last October: Report

More than 500 Israeli armored vehicles have incurred damage in the Gaza Strip since the start of war last October, the Maariv newspaper has reported.

The Hebrew-language Israeli daily said dozens of these military vehicles had been completely decommissioned and removed from service.

The military has established two logistics centers within Gaza, where it has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians in nearly nine months, to repair the vehicles damaged in fighting with Hamas, which conducted a cross-border incursion on Oct. 7.

The troops responsible for transporting the vehicles are said to be physically and mentally fatigued, the report said, adding: "If they are called upon to occupy southern Lebanon, they will be there, but not in their best condition." Border tensions between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon have increased over the past few weeks, with fears of an all-out war.

The Gaza war is said to have consumed far more weapons than the Israeli army had expected, and usage remains high.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other members of the government are said to receive weekly updates on the status of military stockpiles.

The supply of US weapons to Israel became a source of tension between the two allies after Netanyahu accused President Joe Biden of withholding weapons.







