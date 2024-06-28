Several Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza in past 24 hours

At least nine Israeli soldiers were injured in clashes in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, military figures showed on Friday.

As many as 668 troops have been killed since Oct. 7, 2023, when Israel launched its war on the blockaded territory after a cross-border incursion by Hamas, while 3,953 others remain injured.

As many as 28 soldiers are in serious condition and receiving medical treatment, along with 199 others in moderate and 14 in light condition.

Besides killing more than 37,700 Palestinians since last October, the Israeli military campaign has turned much of the enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine.







