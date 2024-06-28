ISRAELI CABINET DIVIDED OVER DEFENSE MINISTERS REMARKS ON WAR WITH LEBANON

Disagreements emerged within the Israeli Cabinet during its Thursday meeting over Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's remarks about the war with Lebanon, local media reported on Friday.

Gallant, who attended the Cabinet meeting on Thursday evening, revealed that he informed US officials during his recent trip to Washington, which concluded on Wednesday, that Israel does not seek war with Lebanon.

"I told the Americans that we are not the ones seeking war in the north (Lebanon), and if we reach an arrangement that distances them (Hezbollah) from the border, it is acceptable," the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth quotes Gallant as saying.

During the meeting, however, the right-wing extremist Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir expressed his opposition to Gallant's statement.

In a critical tone, Ben-Gvir questioned, "Have we not learned a lesson from 20 years of agreements (with Lebanon)? We will make an agreement, and then within a year or two, they will violate it by attacking our wives and killing our children," he claimed.

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, a close associate of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, intervened, saying, "But even if we win the war, we will still reach an agreement (with Lebanon). Don't you think so, Minister Ben-Gvir?"

"We'll win, and then there will be no one left to reach an agreement with, and that's good," Ben-Gvir replied, alluding to the elimination of Hezbollah.

Netanyahu added, "If we reach an agreement that allows residents to return to the north, then it can be done (an agreement)."

The media outlet did not provide details about the outcome of the meeting's discussion on this topic.

In recent weeks, tensions have escalated between the Israeli army and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, raising concerns about a potential full-scale war following Tel Aviv's recent approval of operational plans for a "wide-scale attack" on Lebanon.

Tensions have soared along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 37,700 people since last Oct. 7.









