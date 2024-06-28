Greek parliament approves purchase of 20 F-35 jets from US for $3.71B

Greece's parliamentary armament committee approved the purchase of 20 F-35 fighter jets from the US for €3.47 billion ($3.71 billion), local media reported Thursday.

The F-35 package includes technical support, pilot and technician training, and an unspecified number of additional engines and simulators, according to the Kathimerini daily.

The committee also approved the Greek Navy's participation in the US Navy's Constellation-class frigate program and €40 million for four Camcopter S-100 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for surveillance and reconnaissance missions on Defense and Intervention Frigates (FDI).

The daily added that the procurements await final approval from the Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA) before contracts are signed by the General Directorate for Defense Investments and Armaments.


















