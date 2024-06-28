Flights canceled at New Delhi Airport after roof collapse kills 1

Flight operations were suspended at one of the airport terminals in the Indian capital New Delhi on Friday morning following a roof collapse incident at the airport which killed one person and injured a few others amid overnight rainfall.

"In an unfortunate development, due to the collapse of the canopy at Delhi Airport Terminal 1 today morning, a few passengers got hurt," the Indian Civil Aviation Ministry wrote on X.

Indian Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said: "All required rescue operations are being conducted at the terminal."

Officials later confirmed that one person had died due to injuries from the airport roof collapse.

A statement by the Delhi Airport authorities said that due to heavy rain since early Friday morning, a portion of the canopy at the old departure forecourt of Delhi Airport Terminal 1, collapsed.

"As a result of this incident, all departures from Terminal 1 are temporarily suspended, and check-in counters are closed…," it said.

It later said all the planned arrivals for Terminal 1 continued till local time 1030 a.m. (0500GMT). It, however, said all arrival and departure flights were allocated to other two terminals at the airport.

The capital has been witnessing rains overnight, triggering traffic jams and flooding of roads at several places.

Police in the capital issued several alerts about the traffic jams and waterlogging because of the rains.











