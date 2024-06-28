Antonio Costa elected as new president for European Council

Former Portuguese premier Antonio Costa has been elected as the new president of the European Council, outgoing President Charles Michel said Thursday.

"The European Council elects @antoniolscosta as the new President of the European Council," Michel wrote on X.

He also announced that the council chose Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas as the candidate for High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. She would replace Josep Borrell as the new foreign policy chief.

Michel added that Ursula von der Leyen was proposed for a second five-year term as president of the European Commission.







