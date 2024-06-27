South Korea slaps sanctions on 4 Russian vessels and 8 North Koreans

South Korea on Thursday slapped "independent" sanctions on four Russian vessels and eight North Korean nationals for allegedly engaging in "illicit weapons and fuel trade and other activities in violation of UN Security Council resolutions."

The sanctions also include five entities, including North Korea's missile administration, which is responsible for the latest missile launch on Wednesday that South Korea claims was a failed test, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported, citing the Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said the latest move is in response to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin signing a military pact during their summit in Pyongyang last week.

Under the "comprehensive strategic partnership treaty," Moscow and Pyongyang will provide each other military assistance "without delay" if either is attacked by a third country.

The Russian vessels in question were allegedly involved in supplying refined oil to North Korea through ship-to-ship transfers.

The sanctioned vessels will need special approval from South Korean port authorities if they wish to enter.

Other entities include Russian-based M Leasing LLC, responsible for weapons trading between Moscow and Pyongyang, and Euromarket, located in Georgia, which has been selling Russian oil to North Korea.

The sanctions also target eight North Koreans, all of whom are involved in developing and managing missiles within North Korea's Missile Administration, according to the ministry.

Financial and foreign exchange transactions with the sanctioned entities and individuals will require prior approval.