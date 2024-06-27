NATO CHIEF EXPECTS CLEAR MESSAGE ON UKRAINES PATH TOWARDS ALLIANCE MEMBERSHIP

NATO chief said Thursday that he expects allies to send a "clear message" on Ukraine's path towards NATO membership at the upcoming summit in Washington.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in Brussels, Jens Stoltenberg reiterated that the main issue at the next NATO summit in Washington will be support for Ukraine.

"(Russian) President Putin believes that he can wait us out. It is important that we demonstrate that this is not the case and that we are ready to stand by Ukraine for the long term," he noted.

The NATO chief underlined that he expects NATO leaders to agree that the 32-state military alliance will coordinate security assistance and training for Ukraine through its new command.

On June 14, Stoltenberg announced that NATO defense ministers agreed on a plan to coordinate security assistance and training for Ukraine.

The plan calls for a NATO command to be based at a U.S. facility in Wiesbaden, as well as logistical nodes in the alliance's eastern region, led by a 3-star general who will report to the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR).

He also emphasized the importance of a long-term pledge of support for Ukraine, saying it would provide Ukraine with "greater predictability" in the long run.

"I also expect this to send a clear message about Ukraine's path to NATO membership," the NATO chief said, adding that another top agenda item is the alliance's own deterrence and defense.

He also reiterated that the war in Ukraine "demonstrates that our security is not regional it is global," citing military support from North Korea and Iran to Russia, as well as "how China is propping up the Russian war economy."

'WE MUST MAKE BOLD DECISIONS'



For her part, Kallas stressed the importance of the upcoming NATO summit that will take place on July 9-11, pointing out the need for robust action for security.

"In Washington, we must make bold decisions that will strengthen the security of our people and the Euro-Atlantic area in the long term," she noted.

For her, this means that "defense and deterrence begin in Ukraine," adding that the price the allies pay in supporting Ukraine in its efforts to defeat Russia is "little compared to what will follow if aggression pays off."

Kallas stressed that victory should be set as a goal in Ukraine.

"The outcome of this fight is existential for the security of the whole transatlantic community," noted the Estonian premier, and for this, she said allies must pledge long-term support for Ukraine.

Regarding Ukraine's NATO membership, she stressed that all elements of the summit's Ukraine package "should also be seen as stepped-up support to Ukraine on its membership path."

"Our duty is to continue the process of Ukraine's NATO membership. We must demonstrate through our words and actions that Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible," Kallas added.