Turkish president congratulates new NATO head

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Wednesday congratulated Mark Rutte on being elected as the new secretary-general of NATO.

Erdoğan had a phone conversation with Rutte, according to a statement by the Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan wished Rutte success in his new position, while Rutte thanked Erdoğan for his support during the phone call.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the parliamentary group of his Justice and Development (AK) Party in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan said that during the phone call he had congratulated Rutte on his new position.

Erdoğan said that they plan to meet in Washington, while Rutte expressed his intention to visit Türkiye without waiting for their US meeting.

NATO allies have selected outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the military alliance's next secretary-general, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

Rutte will take the office on Oct. 1 and become NATO's 14th secretary-general when Jens Stoltenberg's term expires after 10 years at the helm of the alliance.













