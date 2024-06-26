It is ‘impossible’ to believe Russia prioritizes lasting peace: Polish foreign minister

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said Wednesday it is "impossible" to believe that Russia prioritizes lasting peace.

"Among these is the unconditional support that needs to be provided to Ukraine. We need clarity on the Kremlin's intentions," Sikorski said in a news conference with his Turkish and Romanian foreign ministers in Warsaw.

"We know that Russia is a revisionist country and while building peace in Europe, we know Russia will not abandon its hostile attitudes. At the same time, I mentioned to the ministers the efforts of Polish soldiers and border security forces who are contending daily with migration pressure at our border, supported by Russia through Belarus," he said.

Sikorski underlined the long-standing friendship with Romania and Türkiye, stating that the friendship facilitated discussions in a very warm and friendly atmosphere.

He noted that discussions covered topics such as challenges, strengthening NATO and what can be done to ensure security in the Baltic, Black and Mediterranean seas regions.

Sikorski also stated that they addressed important issues concerning Poland's security.

He said they agreed to continue trilateral cooperation between Türkiye, Poland and Romania at the level of consultations.

"I am very pleased that we agree on the necessity of investing in NATO's eastern flank," said Sikorski.

He highlighted that Warsaw is aware of the security challenges and problems faced by its partners.

On newly-elected NATO chief Mark Rutte, Sikorski said: "We are his friends. We have given him our vote. We believe he will continue Jens Stoltenberg's policies very effectively."