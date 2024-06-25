Russia says it is doing everything to prevent ‘more and more’ countries from falling into Mideast conflict

Russia said on Monday it is doing everything to prevent "more and more" countries from falling into the Middle East conflict.

"Regarding the likelihood of more and more countries becoming involved in a war in the Middle East, we are doing everything to prevent this from happening," Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a news conference with his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Aleinik in Minsk.

He said Moscow knows "very well" who is behind such ideas, adding that such approaches are in most cases explained by the intent of individual leaders to maintain their domestic political positions.

Lavrov arrived in the Belarusian capital Minsk on a two-day official visit.

Lavrov also said that "almost everything" Western countries have done since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war has been built in line with ultimatums directed at Moscow.

Denying the presence of any "underground negotiations," he said: "The West refuses to organize negotiations on a fair basis, not to mention the fact that a man named (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy has banned the entire Ukrainian leadership from negotiating with the Russian Federation," he added.

He also said that Russia has not received any request regarding the possible convening of a second conference on Ukraine.

"All the formulations that the West spews on this topic are in line with the same ultimatum policy towards the Russian Federation," he said, adding: "And as such, they are not acceptable."