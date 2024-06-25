3 UNIFIL contractors injured by gunfire in southern Lebanon

Three contractors working with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) were injured in a shooting attack on their vehicle in southern Lebanon on Tuesday evening, the mission said.

The incident took place as the contractors were returning home from the UNIFIL headquarters in the town of Shamaa, Kandice Ardiel, Deputy Director of UNIFIL's Media Office, said in a statement.

There were no serious injuries, Ardiel said, condemning "any attack on civilians or any act that endangers civilian lives."

She did not disclose any details about the party responsible for the gunfire.

Ardiel said UNIFIL has witnessed a "very large number of injuries and fatalities" due to the exchange of fire, without specifying the parties involved.

The mission called on all sides involved in the conflict to cease fire and work towards a diplomatic solution to end the violence.

This comes a day after UN Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland warned of escalating tensions on the Israel-Lebanon border, known as the "Blue Line."

Tensions have soared along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 37,700 people since last Oct. 7.



















