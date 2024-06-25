UN chief urges Kenya to exercise restraint amid protests

Armed members of the Kenyan security forces fire teargas at demonstrators during a protest near the Parliament against tax hikes, in Nairobi, Kenya, 25 June 2024. (IHA Photo)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged restraint in Kenya as police clashed with anti-tax protesters in the capital Nairobi, the UN spokesman said on Tuesday.

"We're obviously looking at what is going on in Nairobi and in Kenya, where Secretary-General is obviously deeply concerned over the reported violence that we've seen connected with these protests and these street demonstrations," Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Guterres is "very much saddened" by the reports of deaths and injuries, including journalists and medical personnel, he said.

"We're also very concerned about reported cases of targeted arbitrary detentions. It is very important that the rights of people to demonstrate peacefully be upheld.

"It is up also to authorities to ensure that those rights are respected and that all incidents of deaths in the hands of security forces be fully investigated," Dujarric said.

At least 10 people were killed and dozens more injured on Tuesday when police opened fire on hundreds of protesters who stormed the parliament compound in Nairobi to protest the recent increase in taxes.

Thousands of youth stormed parliament in the Kenyan capital sending lawmakers scampering in fear. Police cars were torched and shops and businesses were looted and vandalized.