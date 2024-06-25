 Contact Us
News World Ford to recall more than 550,000 vehicles - regulator

Ford to recall more than 550,000 vehicles - regulator

Ford Motor has announced a recall of 552,188 of its 2014 F-150 vehicles in the United States. The reason for the recall is an issue that could cause the vehicle to suddenly shift into first gear without warning.

Reuters WORLD
Published June 25,2024
Subscribe
FORD TO RECALL MORE THAN 550,000 VEHICLES - REGULATOR

Ford Motor is recalling 552,188 of its 2014 F-150 vehicles in the U.S., due to an issue which may lead the vehicle to unexpectedly downshift into the first gear, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday.

A loss of signal between the transmission output shaft speed sensor and the powertrain control module can cause a downshift, regardless of vehicle speed and lead to a loss of vehicle control, the regulator said.

As a remedy, dealers will update the powertrain control module software, free of charge.