PALESTINE WELCOMES CUBAS ANNOUNCEMENT TO INTERVENE IN GENOCIDE CASE BEFORE UN COURT

Palestine welcomed Cuba's announcement Saturday to intervene in a "genocide" case brought by South Africa against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

It also urged "more active participation" by other states in the court proceedings.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said the decision "reflects Cuba's steadfast commitment to justice and the rule of international law, and confirms the deep solidarity and historical friendship between the two countries."

The Cuban Foreign Ministry noted that to support international efforts to put an end to the crime of genocide committed against the Palestinian people, it decided to join the case.

"Israel ignores its obligations under the Fourth Geneva Convention (concerned with the protection of civilian persons in time of war), under the protection of American complicity," it said and asserted that "genocide, apartheid, forced displacement, and collective punishment have no place in the world," it said.

On Dec. 29, 2023, South Africa filed the case against Israel, and on Jan. 26, the ICJ ordered Tel Aviv to take "measures to prevent acts of genocide against Palestinians and improve the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip," which has been besieged by Israel for 17 years.

Since Oct. 7, Israel has been waging a destructive war on Gaza with American support, resulting in more than 123,000 Palestinians being killed or injured, which has led to Tel Aviv's international isolation and the case before the International Court of Justice.

Israel continues its war despite two UN Security Council resolutions calling for an immediate cease-fire and orders from the ICJ to end its invasion of Rafah, take measures to prevent acts of "genocide" and improve the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Tel Aviv also rejected a request from the International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan to issue arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for their responsibility for "war crimes" and "crimes against humanity" in Gaza.









