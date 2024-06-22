News World UN chief calls humanitarian aid situation in Gaza "total lawlessness"

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that inside Gaza, "lawlessness is total,” making it extremely challenging to distribute aid within the area. He noted that looting of relief supplies and trucks was complicating the distribution process.

"There must be a mechanism guarantee that there is a minimum of law and order that allows for the distribution to take place," Guterres demanded.



He renewed his call for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.



The Gaza war was triggered by the cross-border attack by Hamas that left more than 1,200 people dead in Israel on October 7 last year.



According to the health authority in Gaza, at least 37,431 people have been killed and 85,653 injured in Gaza since the start of the war.















