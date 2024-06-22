PRO-PALESTINE GROUP SPRAYS RED PAINT ON CAMBRIDGE BUILDING TO PROTEST UK UNIVERSITYS SUPPORT TO ISRAEL AMID GAZA MASSACRES

News World Pro-Palestine group sprays red paint on Cambridge building to protest UK university's support to Israel amid Gaza massacres

In the United Kingdom, demonstrators supporting the Palestinian cause have applied red paint to a historic structure on the University of Cambridge campus. Activists underlined that this serves as a symbolic gesture denouncing the university's support and acceptance of the ongoing genocide against Palestinians throughout the academic year.

DPA WORLD Published June 22,2024

Pro-Palestinian protesters in the United Kingdom have sprayed red paint on a historic building at the University of Cambridge.



Students and members of the Palestine Action group on Saturday targeted Senate House, a building that has been used for graduation ceremonies since the 18th century.



The group said the action marked the end of an academic year "where the University of Cambridge has funded, enabled and normalized the ongoing Palestinian genocide."



It has also accused the university of investing "in weapons companies and research partnerships enabling and normalizing the UK/US-backed Palestinian genocide."



A spokesman for the group said: "Uni administration sit in ivory towers, and don't bat an eyelid at their involvement in the ongoing genocide in Gaza."



"The white pillars at Senate House prop up a legacy of white supremacy and colonialism, which continues to this day through investments in and partnerships with arms companies," he added.



The spokesman continued: "Cambridge's graduation hall is stained with the blood of Palestinians and now these stains have been made visible."



Students last month had their graduations at an alternative venue because of a pro-Palestinian sit-in outside Senate House.



Protesters had vowed to continue until a set of demands were met, and chanted: "Let your students graduate; come and negotiate."



The university has previously said it would be "happy to talk with our students and engage with them" but it was "impossible to have a conversation with an anonymous group."



It is one of many demonstrations to have been held at a UK university, with others held at Oxford, Edinburgh and Liverpool.



Students set up an encampment at the London School of Economics (LSE) on May 14 after a report alleged that the university has invested £89 million ($113 million) in 137 companies involved in the conflict in Gaza, fossil fuels, the arms industry, or nuclear weapons production.









