White House says Netanyahu disbanding War Cabinet was internal move

Reacting to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to dissolve the War Cabinet, the White House on Monday called it an "internal" issue and said Netanyahu had little choice.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said it was up to Netanyahu to decide and added that the Cabinet was a "domestic measure" to better advise Netanyahu and provide him counsel on the war in Gaza.

"We said at the time that we believed it was a worthwhile step, and we still hold by that. But with Mr. (Benny) Gantz's decision to leave, I'm not sure that Prime Minister Netanyahu was left with a whole lot of other choices," Kirby told a press briefing, referring to last week's departure by Gantz.

Tel Aviv announced Monday that Netanyahu has dissolved the War Cabinet that was formed on Oct. 11, 2023, just days after Israel on Oct. 7 launched a war on Gaza.

According to public broadcaster KAN, after Gantz left, far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir had made a forceful request to join the War Cabinet. There are reports that Netanyahu dissolved it in response to this.

The move came after opposition leader Gantz quit the emergency government earlier this month following disagreements over a post-war strategy on the Gaza Strip.

It originally included Netanyahu, Gantz, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Ron Dermer, Gadi Eizenkot, and Shas party leader Aryeh Deri.





