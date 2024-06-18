LEBANONS HEZBOLLAH PUBLISHES DRONE FOOTAGE TO SHOW SURVEILLANCE OF ISRAELS HAIFA

Hezbollah on Tuesday published a nine-minute 31 second-long video of what it said was footage gathered from its surveillance aircraft of locations in Israel, including the city of Haifa's sea and air ports.

Haifa is 27 kilometres (17 miles) from the Lebanese border.

The group's head, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said in November that Hezbollah had been sending surveillance drones over Haifa.

Hezbollah has sent both surveillance and attack drones into Israel in the last eight months, as it exchanges fire with the Israeli military in parallel with the Gaza war.

The U.S. and France are working on a negotiated settlement to the hostilities along Lebanon's southern border.





