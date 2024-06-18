 Contact Us
News World Lebanon's Hezbollah publishes drone footage to show surveillance of Israel's Haifa

Lebanon's Hezbollah publishes drone footage to show surveillance of Israel's Haifa

On Tuesday, Hezbollah released a nine-minute and 31-second video showcasing footage captured by its surveillance aircraft. The footage covered various locations in Israel, including the sea and airports of Haifa.

Reuters WORLD
Published June 18,2024
Subscribe
LEBANONS HEZBOLLAH PUBLISHES DRONE FOOTAGE TO SHOW SURVEILLANCE OF ISRAELS HAIFA

Hezbollah on Tuesday published a nine-minute 31 second-long video of what it said was footage gathered from its surveillance aircraft of locations in Israel, including the city of Haifa's sea and air ports.

Haifa is 27 kilometres (17 miles) from the Lebanese border.

The group's head, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said in November that Hezbollah had been sending surveillance drones over Haifa.

Hezbollah has sent both surveillance and attack drones into Israel in the last eight months, as it exchanges fire with the Israeli military in parallel with the Gaza war.

The U.S. and France are working on a negotiated settlement to the hostilities along Lebanon's southern border.