Erdoğan affirms commitment in phone call with Pashinyan to normalize Ankara-Yerevan ties

Türkiye and Armenia are committed to normalizing relations "without preconditions," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a phone call Tuesday.

"Both leaders emphasized their political will for the complete normalization of relations between Türkiye and Armenia without any preconditions," Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

Erdoğan and Pashinyan underlined the importance of continuing talks between the two sides' special representatives and confirmed the points that have so far been agreed by the two sides, the directorate added.

During the phone call, Pashinyan extended his greetings for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha to Erdoğan, who conveyed his best wishes to the Armenian premier for the upcoming Transfiguration of Jesus holiday.

The Turkish president also expressed his condolences to Pashinyan over recent floods in northern Armenia.

"The leaders also welcomed the ongoing dialogue between senior officials of Türkiye and Armenia, and discussed recent developments in the region and the international agenda," the statement concluded.