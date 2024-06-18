Several dead in eastern Iranian earthquake

At least four victims were killed and 120 injured in an earthquake in the Kashmar district of Razavi Khorasan province in eastern Iran, according to the official news agency, IRNA.

Kashmar Governor Hojjatollah Shariatmadari said the magnitude 5 quake that struck at a depth of 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) underground, occurred at 1.24 p.m. local time, IRNA reported.

Shariatmadari said two houses in the district and the Zinde Jan village were damaged.

He added that many of those injured were treated on-site, while some were hospitalized.