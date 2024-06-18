Türkiye defeat Georgia 3-1 in their Euro 2024 opener

 Contact Us
The Turkish National Football Team triumphed with a 3-1 victory over Georgia in their first match of the 2024 European Championship Group F. Mert Müldür gave Türkiye a first-half lead with a thunderous volley from the edge of the box. Georges Mikautadze quickly equalised. In the second half, 19-year-old Turkey star Arda Güler whipped in a curling effort and Kerem Aktürkoğlu added a late third on the counter after Georgia had hit the woodwork.

Agencies and A News SPORTS
Published June 18,2024
The Turkish National Football Team emerged victorious with a 3-1 score against Georgia in their debut match of the 2024 European Championship Group F on Tuesday.

Teenager Arda Güler's superb long-range strike helped Türkiye a victorious start to their Euro 2024 campaign with a 3-1 win over tournament debutants Georgia amid a fevered atmosphere in Dortmund on Tuesday.

Mert Müldür gave Türkiye a deserved lead in the 25th minute, smashing a swerving volley past helpless Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from the edge of the box.

Georgia, playing their first major international tournament, equalised in the 32nd minute when Georges Mikautadze turned Giorgi Kochorashvili's cross past Mert Günok, who should have done better in covering his near post.

The 19-year-old Güler, coming into the tournament fresh from a run of goals for Real Madrid, scored after 65 minutes, curling an unstoppable shot into the top corner. Georgia pressed for a late equaliser but, with Mamardashvili coming up for a series of corners, Kerem Aktürkoğlu broke away and passed into an empty net in added time to make it 3-1.