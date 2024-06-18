ISRAELS FM WARNS HEZBOLLAH OF DESTRUCTION IN TOTAL WAR

 Contact Us
Published June 18,2024
Israel's foreign minister on Tuesday threatened to destroy Hezbollah in the event of a "total war", after the Iran-backed Lebanese armed group stepped up cross-border attacks on northern Israel.

"We are very close to the moment when we will decide to change the rules of the game against Hezbollah and Lebanon. In a total war, Hezbollah will be destroyed and Lebanon will be hit hard," Israel Katz said, according to a statement from his office.

Israel and Hezbollah have traded near-daily cross-border fire since the Palestinian resistance group's October 7 attack on Israel triggered war in the Gaza Strip.

US envoy Amos Hochstein held talks with Israeli leaders on Monday before travelling to Lebanon to press for de-escalation on the border, as an Israeli official said Hezbollah had fired thousands of projectiles at the start of the Gaza war.

Hezbollah escalated attacks last week after a commander, Taleb Abdallah, was killed in an Israeli strike in the village of Jouaiyya. The Israeli army described him as "one of Hezbollah's most senior commanders in southern Lebanon".

The Iran-backed Lebanese movement said it launched rocket and missile barrages as well as "attack drones" against Israeli military positions in response.