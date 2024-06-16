37,337 Palestinians killed by Israel in Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 - ministry

NewsWorld37,337 Palestinians killed by Israel in Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 - ministry
According to a statement released by Gaza's health ministry on Sunday, Israel's genocidal military campaign in the blockaded Gaza Strip has resulted in the death of 37,337 Palestinians and injury of 85,299 since Oct. 7.
