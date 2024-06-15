Ukrainian president says 'everything' agreed at Switzerland summit to shape peacemaking process

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a press statement during the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, in Stansstad near Lucerne, Switzerland, 15 June 2024. (EPA Photo)

The Ukrainian president on Saturday said that "everything" that will be agreed at the peace summit in Switzerland "will be part of the peacemaking process."

Volodymyr Zelensky's remarks came during a brief statement to the media along with Swiss President Viola Amherd in Burgenstock ahead of the official opening of the summit.

Noting that the two-day summit represents all parts of the world, he stressed that the views of each nation are "equally important" to Kyiv.

"And everything that will be agreed upon at the summit today will be part of the peacemaking process that we all need," he said, and added: "I believe that we will witness history being made here at this summit."

He stressed that organizing the summit was a "success" in bringing back the idea that "joint efforts can stop the war and establish a just peace."

SUMMIT HAS 'MODEST GOALS'



Amherd, for her part, said the summit has "more modest" goals such as inspiring a process for peace.

"Our goals today are more modest. We will not be able to negotiate ... peace for Ukraine here on the Burgenstock, but we wish to inspire a process for a just and lasting peace," she said, and added: "We wish to take concrete steps in this direction."

Noting that the situation of the world is "difficult far beyond the war in Ukraine," she reiterated Switzerland's commitment to peace and dialogue.

"If we wish to inspire a process towards peace, Russia must also be involved," she said, and expressed readiness to prepare the ground for direct talks between the warring parties."

She also expressed her content about the participation, saying: "It is pleasing that it was possible to achieve not only high-ranking but above all very vast and broad participation."

According to the Swiss Foreign Ministry, 92 states, including 57 heads of state and government, and eight international organizations, will reach the summit venue near Lake Lucerne.

The discussions on finding ways toward a "comprehensive, just, and lasting" peace for Ukraine based on international law and the UN Charter will begin with official opening remarks at around 5.30 p.m. local time (1630 GMT).

The talks also aim to define a roadmap on how to involve both parties in a future peace process. Russia, however, was not invited to the summit. China, which declared a "no limits" partnership with Moscow, is also not attending.

Nuclear safety, food security, and humanitarian issues, such as the plight of prisoners of war and civilian detainees, will also be among the points to be discussed.