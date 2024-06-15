News Sports Holders Italy overcome early shock to beat Albania 2-1 at Euro 2024

Defending champions Italy secured a strong start to Euro 2024, bouncing back from the surprise of giving up the quickest goal in tournament history. They ultimately claimed a 2-1 win against Albania.

Albania's Nedim Bajrami capitalised on a terrible throw-in from Federico Dimarco and smashed the ball into the roof of Gianluigi Donnarumma's net 23 seconds into the Group B match, according to the ruling body UEFA.



The previously fastest goal at Euro finals was from Russian Dmitri Kirichenko after 67 seconds against Greece in 2004, UEFA said.



But the Azzurri fought back quickly, with Alessadro Bastoni heading an 11th minute equalizer, and Nicolo Barella completing the comeback five minutes later with a drive into the left corner.



Italy were in full control, with chances including Davide Frattesi hitting the post and Francesco Chiesa aiming just wide.



They were almost punished for this wastefulness at the death by Albania substitute Rey Manaj whose chip was crucially deflected by Donnarumma.



Italy moved level on three points with triple champions Spain, who trounced Croatia 3-0 earlier in the day. The next games are Croatia v Albania on Wednesday and Italy v Spain on Thursday.











