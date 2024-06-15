 Contact Us
News World White House: Russia's latest peace proposal is an 'absurd vision'

White House: Russia's latest peace proposal is an 'absurd vision'

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan pointed out that Russia's newest peace plan for Ukraine is a "completely absurd vision" that would only result in further domination of the nation.

Reuters WORLD
Published June 15,2024
Subscribe
WHITE HOUSE: RUSSIAS LATEST PEACE PROPOSAL IS AN ABSURD VISION

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Saturday that Russia's latest peace proposal for Ukraine would lead to further domination of the country and is a "completely absurd vision."

He also told reporters China's absence from the Ukraine Peace Summit is probably a result of entreaties from Russia not to attend.

World leaders gathered at a Swiss mountain resort on Saturday to try to build support for Ukraine's peace proposals at a summit skipped by U.S. President Joe Biden, shunned by China and dismissed as a waste of time by Moscow.