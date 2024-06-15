Russia says Ukrainian shelling in city of Shebekino kills 5

Ukraine's shelling in the Russian city of Shebekino, Belgorod region killed five people, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Saturday.

A missile hit a residential building, and 10 apartments collapsed, Gladkov said on Telegram. He added that the rescue operation was interrupted several times due to more shelling.

Emergency services pulled the bodies of four people from under the rubble, and six more were rescued with wounds of varying degrees of severity, with a woman succumbing to injuries in hospital, the governor said.

Gladkov said two more people were killed in other attacks in the Belgorod region, one in the village of Murom, Shebekinsky district, and another in the village of Oktyabrsky. Another person was injured in the village of Arkhangelskoye.













