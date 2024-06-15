Delegations start arriving in Switzerland for Ukraine peace summit

Delegations started arriving in Burgenstock, Switzerland on Saturday to attend a two-day peace summit on Ukraine, where Russia launched a "special military operation" more than two years ago.

According to the Swiss Foreign Ministry, 92 states, including 57 heads of state and government, and eight international organizations, will reach the summit venue near Lake Lucerne.

The discussions on finding ways toward a "comprehensive, just and lasting" peace for Ukraine based on international law and the UN Charter will begin with official opening remarks at around 5:30 p.m. local time (1630 GMT).

The talks also aim to define a roadmap on how to involve both parties in a future peace process. Russia, however, was not invited to the summit. China, which declared a "no limits" partnership with Moscow, is also not attending.

Nuclear safety, food security, and humanitarian issues, such as the plight of prisoners of war and civilian detainees, will also be among the points to be discussed.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, French President Emmanuel Macron and the leaders of Germany, Italy, the UK, Spain, Canada, and Japan are among those set to take part. Türkiye will also be participating at the level of foreign minister.