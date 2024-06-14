U.S., Italian leaders discuss Ukraine and Gaza at G7 summit

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the second day of the G7 summit at the Borgo Egnazia resort, in Savelletri, Puglia, Italy, June 14, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

U.S. President Joe Biden and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni discussed a range of issues including Ukraine and Gaza on Friday during the G7 summit, according to a statement.

Biden and Meloni focused on the ongoing war in Ukraine and common efforts to provide Kyiv with support, including financial aid, ahead of the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington, said Italian Prime Minister's Office in the statement.

They reaffirmed their commitment to a comprehensive agreement regarding the conflict in Gaza, calling for an end to the hostilities, the release of hostages, and greater humanitarian support for the civilian population in the besieged enclave, according to the statement.

"The two leaders also stressed the importance of reviving the peace process with the aim of reaching a two-state solution," the statement said.

White House said the leaders met in Apulia to deepen the U.S.-Italy partnership across a range of vital security, economic, and regional issues.

"President Biden commended Prime Minister Meloni for Italy's steadfast support for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself from Russia's brutal war of aggression, including Italy's critical security assistance," said the White House in a statement.

According to the presidential mansion, Biden and Meloni also discussed their respective efforts to enhance mutual economic security and respond to economic coercion, as well as importance of two-way trade and investment to enhance economic prosperity.

"President Biden and Prime Minister Meloni also highlighted the urgent need to secure a hostage deal and a ceasefire in Gaza, and emphasized the importance of Hamas taking a constructive approach to that process," said the statement.