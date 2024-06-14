UN calls on Israel, Lebanon to 'exercise maximum restraint' amid rising border tensions

The UN on Friday called on all parties to "exercise maximum restraint" in response to Israeli soldiers allegedly attempting to start fires in southern Lebanon by launching fireballs with catapults.

"We are encouraging all parties to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from any action or statement," deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said at a news conference.

Responding to an Anadolu question on the rising tensions at Israel-Lebanon border after Israeli forces used bombs to target several towns in southern Lebanon, causing forest fires that spread and threatened residential areas, Haq also emphasized the need for the parties to cease hostilities and pursue a diplomatic solution in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

"We're continuing to engage with the parties and urge all actors to avoid hostile actions, and return to a cessation of hostilities," he said.

Haq further told reporters that the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) continues to carry out its duties in the field and is working to reduce tensions.

He warned that "the danger of a wider conflagration is very real," highlighting the significant loss of life, displacement of families, and destruction of neighborhoods since October.

According to recent media reports, footage believed to be recorded by an Israeli soldier shows Israeli forces using catapults to launch burning fireballs over concrete walls along the Lebanon border.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 37,200 people since last October.