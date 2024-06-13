Saudi crown prince affirms support for efforts to resolve Russia-Ukraine crisis

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on June 12, 2024, shows Ukrain's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman in Jeddah. (AFP Photo)

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday evening affirmed his support for efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

This came during a meeting in Jeddah between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The two sides reviewed "relations between the two countries and discussed the developments of the Ukrainian-Russian crisis."

Bin Salman reaffirmed "the Kingdom's keenness and support for all international efforts aimed at resolving the crisis, while continuing to contribute to finding ways to mitigate the humanitarian impact."

The Ukrainian president expressed appreciation for the efforts made by the kingdom in this regard.

Zelensky arrived in Jeddah on Wednesday. He was welcomed upon arrival by Saudi Ambassador to Ukraine Mohammed Al-Jibreen and Ukrainian Ambassador Anatolii Petrenko, the state news agency SPA reported.

Zelensky had visited Saudi Arabia twice in recent months during which he held talks with bin Salman on the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war.

Saudi Arabia mediated between Russia and Ukraine on multiple occasions, focusing on resolving the crisis and prisoner exchanges.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has been conducting a military operation in Ukraine. Russia claims that Ukraine's plans to join the U.S.-led NATO alliance pose a threat to its national security. Kyiv views this as an infringement on its sovereignty.

















