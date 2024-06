Brazilian Minister of External Relations Mauro Vieira will arrive in Türkiye on Wednesday, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Tuesday.

Vieira will meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss bilateral relations, as well as current international and regional developments, the ministry said on X on Tuesday.

The Brazilian minister is currently in Russia for the BRICS meeting, while his Turkish counterpart Fidan is also there to attend the BRICS+ meeting.