'Never forget damage done by nationalism and hate', German president Steinmeier says

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier warned against the dangers of nationalism on Monday, as he visited a World War II massacre site in France a day after European elections that saw advances for the far right.

It is "fittingly on the day after the European elections that I say: let us never forget the damage done in Europe by nationalism and hate. Let us never forget the miracle of reconciliation the European Union has worked," Steinmeier said at a commemoration ceremony for the village of Oradour-sur-Glane, where Nazi SS soldiers massacred civilians in 1944.







