Several Israelis hurt in Golan Heights after drone attack from Lebanon

Five Israelis suffered smoke inhalation from a fire caused by a drone launched by the Hezbollah group from Lebanon towards the occupied Golan Heights, according to local media on Monday.

The Israeli Army Radio said the Ziv Hospital in Safed city treated five Israelis after the fire, describing their situation as stable.

A military statement said two drones from Lebanon landed in an area in the northern Golan Heights.

According to the statement, the army fired interceptive missiles towards the drones, which caused a fire in Safed.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military onslaught in the Gaza Strip that has killed over 37,100 people since a major attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.







