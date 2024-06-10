China urges BRICS to stand on side of fairness and justice, oppose 'new Cold War'

China on Monday urged the member states of BRICS to "stand tall" against the "Cold War mentality" and for the UN Security Council resolutions, and "authority of multilateral mechanisms."

"At present, some major countries have regained the Cold War mentality, pieced together geopolitical 'small circles', openly resisted the resolutions of the UN Security Council, and eroded the authority of multilateral mechanisms," China's top diplomat Wang Yi said while addressing the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.

BRICS, an intergovernmental organization, comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the UAE.

"Faced with the competition between the two forces of promoting the multi-polarization of the world and maintaining unipolar hegemony, and the collision between the two orientations of economic globalization and 'anti-globalization', we should follow the historical trend, stand on the side of fairness and justice, and make the right choice," Wang was quoted as saying in a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement.

"History has repeatedly proved that Cold War mentality, group confrontation, and external interference cannot solve problems, but will create bigger problems and even crises," he went on to say.

"No matter how complicated the situation is, we must not give up dialogue and consultation. No matter how acute the conflict is, we must insist on political settlement," he further said.

- Gaza and Ukraine

Beijing's top diplomat urged the alliance to "firmly" promote an "immediate, comprehensive and sustainable" cease-fire in Gaza, ease the humanitarian crisis, and prevent the spillover of the conflict.

"We must support Palestine to become a full member of the United Nations, restart the two-state solution, and achieve lasting peace in the Middle East," he maintained.

On Russia-Ukraine war, he said the crisis is still dragging on.

"China supports the convening of a real peace conference recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation by all parties and fair discussion of all peace plans," Wang added.

The BRICS, he said, should adhere to "independence, objectivity and fairness, promote the international community to gather a consensus on peace," and oppose a "new Cold War."