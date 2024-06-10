6 more Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on conflict-hit Gaza Strip

At least six Palestinians including a child and two women were killed and a number of others injured late Sunday due to an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in Gaza City.

"Our teams in Gaza Governorate managed to retrieve six martyrs, including a child and two women, one of whom was pregnant, and several injured individuals following an airstrike by occupation aircraft on a residential building in Gaza City," said the Gaza Civil Defense Agency.

"The residential building, consisting of four floors, belongs to the Al-Areer family, located in the Al-Emal market area in Gaza," added the statement.

The agency did not provide the exact number of injured or the nature of their injuries.

The airstrike caused a massive explosion that was heard throughout Gaza City and a large cloud of dust emerged from the destruction of the building, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

They said the deceased and injured were transported to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City and that medical and civil defense teams are continuing to search for victims.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 37,000 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and nearly 84,500 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.







