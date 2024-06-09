Gaza Health Ministry appeals to provide fuel to hospitals amid Israeli onslaught

Gaza's Health Ministry issued an urgent appeal on Sunday to provide fuel for hospital generators in the battered Palestinian enclave.

A ministry statement warned that failure to provide fuel to hospitals would mean "certain death" for patients amid ongoing Israeli attacks on the territory.

"We appeal to the international community and its humanitarian organizations to supply fuel for hospital generators," the ministry said.

"Any stop of the hospital generators means certain death for patients and collapse of the health service in Gaza," it warned.

The ministry accused the Israeli army of "intentionally" destroying electric generators at Gaza hospitals, including Al-Shifa Medical Complex, the Nasser Hospital, the Indonesian Hospital, and Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 37,000 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and nearly 84,500 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.



