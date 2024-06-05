Russian foreign minister arrives in Burkina Faso

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived Tuesday in the West African country of Burkina Faso, according to the Foreign Ministry.

It said the visit to Ougadougou was part of Lavrov's African diplomatic tour where he is expected to meet Burkinabe political leadership in the capital.

A meeting with Foreign Minister Jean-Marie Traore will be the first in a series of meetings, it said.

Burkina Faso is the third country on Lavrov's African tour after he visited Guinea and the Republic of the Congo.