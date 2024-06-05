Egyptian foreign minister discusses Gaza developments with acting Iranian counterpart

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday that Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discussed a potential cease-fire deal in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday with his acting Iranian counterpart, Ali Bagheri, and the process of restoring bilateral relations between Egypt and Iran.

Two diplomats agreed "on the importance of continuing the process of developing bilateral relations to ensure addressing all outstanding issues, thus paving the way for restoring ties to their normal state," it said about the telephone call received by Shoukry.

In 1980, the two countries severed relations, which were resumed 11 years later, but at the level of charge d'affaires and interests sections.

The two sides also discussed Gaza, which has been witnessing a devastating Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.

Shoukry reviewed "efforts made by the Egyptian-Qatari mediation with U.S. support to reach a deal leading to a ceasefire," according to the ministry.

He explained that the outlines of a cease-fire proposal announced last week by U.S. President Joe Biden "allow for the exchange of prisoners and detainees and the entry of aid to the Palestinian people in the Strip, leading to achieving a permanent ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip."

The ministers also agreed to "maintain the pace of consultation on the path of bilateral relations and ways to resolve the current crisis in the Gaza Strip and address the challenges associated with it on both regional and international levels."

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 36,500 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and nearly 83,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

















