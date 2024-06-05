 Contact Us
News World Putin says Israeli actions in Gaza 'total destruction of civilian population'

Putin says Israeli actions in Gaza 'total destruction of civilian population'

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the conflict in Gaza as a "total destruction of the civilian population", as Israel's military pounded central Gaza with heavy air strikes on Wednesday.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published June 05,2024
Subscribe
PUTIN SAYS ISRAELI ACTIONS IN GAZA TOTAL DESTRUCTION OF CIVILIAN POPULATION

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip "the total destruction of the civilian population."

Putin said at a meeting with representatives of the management of global news agencies in St. Petersburg that what is happening in the enclave "does not look like a war."

He reiterated Russia's position-the establishment of two states, Palestine and Israel, noting that Moscow recognized the Palestinian state during the Soviet era.

The Russian leader also praised the actions of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, saying his contribution to alleviating the suffering of Palestinians is "noticeable."