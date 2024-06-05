Putin says Israeli actions in Gaza 'total destruction of civilian population'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip "the total destruction of the civilian population."

Putin said at a meeting with representatives of the management of global news agencies in St. Petersburg that what is happening in the enclave "does not look like a war."

He reiterated Russia's position-the establishment of two states, Palestine and Israel, noting that Moscow recognized the Palestinian state during the Soviet era.

The Russian leader also praised the actions of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, saying his contribution to alleviating the suffering of Palestinians is "noticeable."