UN protests harassment of international civil servants, International Criminal Court

The UN on Wednesday criticized a bill that was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives to impose sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) in response to its chief prosecutor seeking arrest warrants against Israeli officials.

"We have been very clear in the past in calling out any threats of harassment against international civil servants, including those who work for the International Criminal Court," Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question by Anadolu during a news conference.

Asked about the UN's reaction to the passage in the House, Dujarric said: "I leave the interpretation and analysis to journalists and analysts such as yourself."

The bill passed June 4 in a 247 - 155 vote, foresees imposing sanctions against the Court.

The vote came after Karim Khan recommended war crimes charges last month against Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The bill is largely symbolic because the U.S. does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC.






















